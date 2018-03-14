Media player
Hunt master not guilty of fox hunting
Evo Shirley, 27, master of Portman Hunt, has been found not guilty of charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.
Magistrates in Poole, Dorset, were shown footage of a "pack of hounds" seemingly chasing a fox through a field with Mr Shirley on horseback in Shapwick in March 2017.
The court was "not satisfied" it showed Mr Shirley was hunting.
14 Mar 2018
