Hunt master not guilty of fox hunting
Evo Shirley, 27, master of Portman Hunt, has been found not guilty of charges of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

Magistrates in Poole, Dorset, were shown footage of a "pack of hounds" seemingly chasing a fox through a field with Mr Shirley on horseback in Shapwick in March 2017.

The court was "not satisfied" it showed Mr Shirley was hunting.

  • 14 Mar 2018