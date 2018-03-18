Orchestra forms first disabled ensemble

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset orchestra forms 'first ensemble of disabled musicians'
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is thought to be the first professional orchestra in the world to form an ensemble of disabled musicians.
The group is led by a disabled conductor, James Rose, who has cerebral palsy.
He does not have control of his arms so uses a baton attached to his head to lead the musicians.
-
18 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-43407047/dorset-orchestra-forms-first-ensemble-of-disabled-musiciansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window