Orchestra forms first disabled ensemble
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dorset orchestra forms 'first ensemble of disabled musicians'

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra is thought to be the first professional orchestra in the world to form an ensemble of disabled musicians.

The group is led by a disabled conductor, James Rose, who has cerebral palsy.

He does not have control of his arms so uses a baton attached to his head to lead the musicians.

  • 18 Mar 2018
Go to next video: 'Brainwave orchestra' in first performance