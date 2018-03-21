Robotic dog helping elderly
Robotic dog in Dorset care home helps elderly residents

A robotic dog has moved into a care home in to help its residents.

'Biscuit' responds to touch and speech and has quickly become a favourite at Templeman House, Bournemouth.

Research suggests robotic animals can help to reduce stress and anxiety in people with dementia.

