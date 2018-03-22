Throat cut attack captured on CCTV

Video

An attack on a teenager whose throat was cut in an apparent case of mistaken identity was captured on CCTV.

Kevin Boyle, 60, ambushed Glen Morrant in Old Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, because he wrongly believed the 18-year-old had confronted him earlier that night, a court heard.

The teenager suffered a 23cm (9in) gash in the attack in August 2017.

Boyle, of Wootton Gardens, was jailed for 21 years at Winchester Crown Court for attempted murder.