Video
Bournemouth University students create domestic abuse animations
Students from Bournemouth University have created a series of short animated films showing the different types of domestic abuse.
Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall recorded a video clip introducing the animations.
The project is a collaboration between the Dorset High Sheriff John Young, Bournemouth University, the Dorset Criminal Justice Board and the Safer Poole Partnership to raise awareness of controlling and coercive behaviour.
-
23 Mar 2018