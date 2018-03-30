Balloon release tribute for crash death boy

Video

A balloon release has been held in tribute to a who died after being knocked down on a pelican crossing the day before his fourth birthday.

Jaiden, the son of Yasmin Dougan and James Mangan, was crossing North Street in Wareham on a bicycle when he was hit by the Sainsbury's lorry on Thursday.

The 43-year-old lorry driver, from Basingstoke, was held on suspicion of driving offences and has been released while inquiries continue.