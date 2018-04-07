The chiropodist getting homeless people back on their feet
Chiropodist Jenny Donovan spends her weeks caring for the feet of homeless people.

She volunteers with the charity Routes to Roots at a church in Poole, Dorset.

Now the grandmother has started an appeal to raise money to buy the rough sleepers shoes.

  • 07 Apr 2018
