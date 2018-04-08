Getting homeless people back on their feet
The Dorset grandmother healing homeless people's feet

Chiropodist Jenny Donovan spends her weeks caring for the feet of homeless people.

She volunteers with the charity Routes to Roots at a church in Poole, Dorset and has started an appeal to raise money to buy her patients shoes.

