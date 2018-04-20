"Don't worry about your disability, you're just a normal person."
Muscular dystrophy doesn't stop Adam living life to the full

Adam has a rare muscle-wasting disease and use a wheelchair, but says that doesn't stop him living his life to the full.

The 11-year-old, who lives near Weymouth in Dorset, has muscular dystrophy but he has still managed to become a black belt in Taekwondo.

  • 20 Apr 2018
