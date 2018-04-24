Media player
The female boxer with cerebral palsy
Kate Farley has cerebral palsy but that has not stopped her from taking up boxing.
She struggles with walking so instead packs a punch on her knees.
Now she wants to make disabled boxing a Paralympic sport.
Video Journalist: Samantha Everett
24 Apr 2018
