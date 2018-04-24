Fighting disability by boxing
The female boxer with cerebral palsy

Kate Farley has cerebral palsy but that has not stopped her from taking up boxing.

She struggles with walking so instead packs a punch on her knees.

Now she wants to make disabled boxing a Paralympic sport.

Video Journalist: Samantha Everett

