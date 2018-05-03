'I paid to have my leg cut off'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crowdfunded amputee 'never been happier'

A man who says he was in "constant pain" had his leg amputated after raising £15,000 online to pay for the operation.

Rob Franks, from Poole in Dorset, says he has never been happier since the operation last month.

A bone tumour was initially discovered in his leg in 2011, in 2013 it returned and a year later he broke his leg and required strong pain-killing medication.

He is now having a prosthetic fitted and applying to the GB Paralympic Talent ID scheme.

  • 03 May 2018
Go to next video: 'I had my leg cut off to get my life back'