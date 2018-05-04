Thousands visit Dippy the dinosaur

Video

More than 140,000 people have been to see Dippy the dinosaur on the first stop of its UK tour.

The diplodocus replica arrived at Dorset County Museum in February.

The 70ft-long (21m) dinosaur spent 112 years at London's Natural History Museum before it began its nationwide tour in Dorchester.

The 292 bones will travel to Birmingham the week beginning 7 May, for the next stop on the tour.

Video Journalists: Abby Newbery and Jon Cuthill.