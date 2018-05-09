Boy's skull fractured by cricket ball

Media player
Five-year-old's skull is fractured by school cricket ball
A five-year-old boy who was hit by a cricket ball has a fractured skull.
Harry Butt was playing in a driveway when he was hit by the ball that had come over the fence from Poole Grammar School.
09 May 2018
