“I was told I was going to a picnic”

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
FGM: Dorset survivor says it shouldn’t be a taboo
When Salimata was five years old she was subjected to female genital mutilation, now she wants to speak out to help destroy the stigma surrounding it.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-44061752/fgm-dorset-survivor-says-it-shouldn-t-be-a-tabooRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window