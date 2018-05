Video

Twenty-five fairy penguins have been relocated from Manly in Australia to Weymouth's Sealife Centre in Dorset.

The penguins - also known as little blues - are among the smallest penguins in the world at little more than 25cm (10in) tall.

A new walkway at the Weymouth complex will allow members of the public to get a closer look at the colony which is thought to be the only one in Europe.