Scientists who want to study in Antarctica can't do it alone - so they call Jon Tyler.

He spends his life working in temperatures that dip to -40C. He prepares research facilities, trains scientists and cuts holes through 2m of ice so they can access the ocean below.

Jon is now based in New Zealand, but went to school in Dorset and has returned to tell his story to A-level students.

Video journalist: Sarah Farmer