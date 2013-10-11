Debden Manor treasures for auction as pair sell collection

Video

Buyers from around the world are expected to be bid at a remarkable auction in Essex.

The entire contents of a country home owned by one of Britain's most eminent architects will be up for sale.

The interest has been sparked by works of art, collected over a lifetime, by Bobby and Virginia Chapman and the treasures are being exhibited in an auction room designed to look like their original home, Debden Manor at Stansted Mountfitchet.

The couple are selling their collection after moving to a smaller home.