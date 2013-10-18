PC Ian Dibell's family accept posthumous bravery award

Video

A police officer who was shot and killed while tackling a gunman in Essex has been honoured for his courage.

The family of PC Ian Dibell accepted the national Police Bravery Award on his behalf at a ceremony in London.

He was voted as the most courageous officer at the annual Police Bravery Awards, where 13 other officers were also honoured.

His brother, Neil, said it was impossible to put into words their sense of pride.