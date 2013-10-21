Essex floods: Rayleigh residents' home repair delays

Video

Householders hit by some of the worst flooding in Essex in recent years have been told it could be six months before they are back in their homes.

Scores of properties were left under water in the downpours over the August bank holiday when 2.5in (64mm) of rain fell in some parts of the county in just four hours.

Graham Phillips, from Fairmead, in Rayleigh, has only just got the go-ahead from his insurance company to bring in the builders.

Richard Daniel reports.

