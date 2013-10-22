Olivia Bazlinton's parents press MPs for safer rail crossings

Video

The family of a schoolgirl who died on a level crossing in Essex has been meeting MPs in their campaign to make the crossings safer.

Friends Olivia Bazlinton, 14, and Charlotte Thompson, 13, were hit by a train in December 2005 as they crossed the railway line at Elsenham station.

Network Rail says it has spent millions of pounds over the last five years to get rid of 700 crossings across the country.