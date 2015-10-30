Video
East Mersea steam engine bus crash driver 'thought he would die'
A bus driver who was seriously injured in an accident when a traction engine fell off a low-loader into his cabin has told how he thought he "would die".
Michael Birch, 44, was one of 23 people injured in the East Mersea accident near Colchester, in September.
He had to be cut free from his cabin by firefighters and was airlifted to hospital having sustained deep lacerations in his abdomen.
30 Oct 2015
