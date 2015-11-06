David Cameron unveils PC Ian Dibell memorial stone in Clacton

Video

A memorial stone remembering the life of an off-duty police officer killed by a gunman in Essex in 2012 has been unveiled by the prime minister.

Ian Dibell, 41, was fatally shot when he tackled the gunman in the street near his home in Clacton.

In 2013, he was posthumously awarded the George Medal for gallantry.

David Cameron said: "Police memorials are a poignant reminder of what our police do to protect us day in, day out".

