Woman 'lucky to be alive' after being trampled by cow

A woman says she feels lucky to be alive after she was attacked by cows as she was out walking her dog.

As reported in the East Anglian Daily Times, Carol Green was on a public footpath in a field in Great Yeldham near Halstead, Essex, when she was attacked.

She says she was headbutted and flipped "like a rag doll", saying she thought she was going to die.

Mrs Green managed to get away, but was badly hurt.

She believes the cows were trying to protect their young.