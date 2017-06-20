Laindon fake speed camera attempts to slow down drivers

Drivers slowed with fake speed camera
A resident fed up with speeding motorists has taken the law into their own hands by installing a fake camera.

The dummy speed camera was put up at the side of Durham Road in Laindon, near Basildon.

People living nearby said it was a good idea to slow down drivers but Essex Police said it is something they "would not actively encourage".

The "camera", made from a yellow plastic box and pole, has since been dismantled.

