Motorcyclist banned from driving after head-on van crash

Video

A motorcyclist who was involved in a head-on crash with a van has been banned from driving after footage showed he was riding on the wrong side of the road.

Terry Hammond, 43, of Boscawen Gardens, Braintree, suffered life-changing injuries as he collided with a van on Church Road, Witham, on 20 February.

His own camera footage showed how he rode on the wrong side of the road to confront the driver of a van which had overtaken him.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, was given a community order and banned from driving for 12 months.