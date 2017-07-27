Boy spots Natural History Museum dinosaur gaffe

Video

The Natural History Museum has admitted one of its dinosaurs was "wrong", after a 10-year-old boy spotted the error.

Charlie Edwards, from Canvey Island, Essex, noticed an incorrect image on a sign about Oviraptors.

His mother Jade Edwards said that due to his Asperger syndrome, he "will try and find out everything" about a subject when he likes it.

The museum was "very impressed with Charlie's knowledge," a spokesman said, and the sign will be corrected.