'Foolish' level crossing-hopping learner driver convicted

A learner driver has been banned from driving - before she even got her licence - after crashing through a level crossing barrier.

Adenike Akingbogun, 44, of Monarch Drive, Sittingbourne, Kent, drove on to the crossing in Purfleet in Essex on Christmas Eve when the warning lights were flashing.

As the barriers came down behind and in front of her car she made the decision to reverse - crashing through the barrier and ramming the vehicle behind her.

British Transport Police said Akingbogun, who was with a qualified driver at the time, caused £1,100 of damage to the barrier. It was a "rather foolish manoeuvre", it said.

She was convicted of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, fined £420 plus costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.