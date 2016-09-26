Otter 'social learning' observed in Anglia Ruskin University study

Video

Otters are capable of watching and learning from each other to solve tasks, according to a study.

Researchers at Anglia Ruskin University gave smooth-coated otters food in sealed containers and, when one successfully accessed it, others copied.

The study took place at Colchester Zoo in Essex and Paradise Wildlife Park in Hertfordshire and is said to be the first time that "social learning" has been observed in otters.

