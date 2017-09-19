M1 chaos after "suspicious object" found

Video

The M1 is closed in both directions after a "suspicious object" was found underneath a bridge.

Traffic is being held up between junction 15 for Northampton and junction 14 for Milton Keynes.

The object was discovered beneath the motorway bridge at about 07:30 BST, Thames Valley Police said.

A bomb disposal unit has been seen travelling along the hard shoulder towards the scene and three fire crews are also in attendance.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed it had provided police with "explosive ordnance device assistance".