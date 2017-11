Video

A singer who discovered she had a relative who fought and died in World War One has written and recorded a song in his memory.

Raymond Goulding died on his first day in battle aged 19.

"These words started coming to me, picturing his mother as he told her he was going to join up," said Suki Swindale, from Maldon, Essex.

"The song I wrote is because I could relate to the emotions about it."