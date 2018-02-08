Duchess opens addiction treatment centre

Media player
Duchess of Cambridge opens addiction centre in Essex
The Duchess of Cambridge met staff and patients at a new addiction treatment centre in Essex.
She is the patron of Action on Addiction and opened the charity's new base near Basildon.
08 Feb 2018
