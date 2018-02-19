Club celebrates solo away 'superfan'
A football "superfan" has won praise after being filmed supporting a non-league football team with solo chants throughout a 4-1 defeat.

James Beardwell watched Witham Town lose to Bostik League rivals Grays Athletic on Saturday.

