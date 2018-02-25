Bid to honour police force 'hero dogs'
A retired police dog handler is campaigning to build a memorial for dogs that have serviced in the force.

Paul Nicholls, who worked for Essex Police, is fundraising £60,000 to build a national monument in Oaklands Park in Chelmsford.

