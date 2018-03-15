Fly-tipped road causes 'hour-long' delays
Fly-tipped road in Battlesbridge causes 'hour-long' delays

A large amount of fly-tipped waste caused 'hour-long' delays in Essex on Tuesday.

Rubbish was strewn across Watery Lane in Battlesbridge for a quarter of a mile (0.4 km).

It has now been cleared by Rochford District Council, at a cost of £1,500.

The council is appealing for help to find those responsible.

