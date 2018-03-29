'Lucky omen' led to £9.3m lottery win
Leyton Orient victory led to £9.3m lottery win for fan

A football fan said seeing his team win 3-0 was a "lucky omen" which prompted him to buy a lottery ticket which netted him £9.3m.

Paul Long, 55, from Wickford in Essex, said the win would not change him.

