Town hall paintings slashed by vandals
Vandals have attacked and slashed four paintings at a town hall.

The artwork was on display in Eye, Suffolk.

Mayor Colin Ribchester said: "It's a depressing sight because they are absolutely beautiful paintings."

  • 05 Apr 2018
