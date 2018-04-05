Town hall paintings slashed by vandals

Media player
Vandals attack and slash paintings at Eye Town Hall
Vandals have attacked and slashed four paintings at a town hall.
The artwork was on display in Eye, Suffolk.
Mayor Colin Ribchester said: "It's a depressing sight because they are absolutely beautiful paintings."
05 Apr 2018
