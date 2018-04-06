Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV footage captured Southend murderer discarding knife
Police have released CCTV footage of a man discarding a knife he used to murder a teenager.
Allcie Houlder, 23, stabbed Nico Ramsay, 19, in Southend in 2016.
He fled to Venezuela and was caught nine months later.
A judge at Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced Houlder to life with a minimum jail term of 25 years.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-43670007/cctv-footage-captured-southend-murderer-discarding-knifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window