CCTV shows murderer dropping knife
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV footage captured Southend murderer discarding knife

Police have released CCTV footage of a man discarding a knife he used to murder a teenager.

Allcie Houlder, 23, stabbed Nico Ramsay, 19, in Southend in 2016.

He fled to Venezuela and was caught nine months later.

A judge at Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced Houlder to life with a minimum jail term of 25 years.

  • 06 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Detective's appeal over backpacker murder