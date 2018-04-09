Media player
Leigh-on-Sea shopkeeper sleeps on floor to stop thieves
A newsagent says he is spending most nights sleeping on the floor of his shop to deter burglars.
Saneel Patel's business in south Essex has been broken into three times in the space of a year.
09 Apr 2018
