Police seek man over train abuse
Essex train racial abuse: Man sought by police

A man racially abused a woman travelling on a train with her children after she "politely" asked him to stop swearing on the phone, police said.

It happened at about 14:45 BST on 6 April on a train between Benfleet and Southend Central stations in Essex.

  • 11 Apr 2018