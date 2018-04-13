Hospital unveils robotic surgeon
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Robotic' surgeon at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford

A £1.5m "robotic" surgeon, controlled using a computer console, is being used to shorten the time patients spend recovering after operations.

The da Vinci Xi at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford is the only one in the country being used for upper gastrointestinal surgery.

  • 13 Apr 2018
Go to next video: The robot based on a snake