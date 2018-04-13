Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Robotic' surgeon at Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford
A £1.5m "robotic" surgeon, controlled using a computer console, is being used to shorten the time patients spend recovering after operations.
The da Vinci Xi at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford is the only one in the country being used for upper gastrointestinal surgery.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-43750757/robotic-surgeon-at-broomfield-hospital-chelmsfordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window