Adders awakening from hibernation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Adders are starting to wake up from their winter slumber
The adder, Britain's only venomous snake, is starting to wake up from hibernation.
With the warmer weather, the reptiles will start to court and mate.
This one has been filmed at Fingringhoe Wick nature reserve near Colchester.
-
13 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-43756931/adders-are-starting-to-wake-up-from-their-winter-slumberRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window