Adders awakening from hibernation
Video

Adders are starting to wake up from their winter slumber

The adder, Britain's only venomous snake, is starting to wake up from hibernation.

With the warmer weather, the reptiles will start to court and mate.

This one has been filmed at Fingringhoe Wick nature reserve near Colchester.

  • 13 Apr 2018
