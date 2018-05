Video

A couple who won £3m on a £10 scratch card in 2016 have had a giant Champagne bottle design mowed into their lawn.

Billericay's Susan Richard, and her partner Barry Maddox, used some of their winnings to help family and friends, as well as buying new cars and seeing the world, but the lawn art was just a "fun" way to spend a bit of the money, they said.

It took three days to mow the Moet-inspired masterpiece.