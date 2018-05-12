'Make-up for dead people is my passion'
Mortician 'passionate' about doing make-up for the dead

A mortician who puts make-up on the dead before their funerals said her job is her passion.

Debbie Homewood has spent 20 years being entrusted to make the recently-deceased look "perfect for their family".

