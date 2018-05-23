CCTV shows 'shocking' crossing misuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CCTV footage shows 'shocking' scale of level crossing abuse

Network Rail has released CCTV footage of a number of people trespassing at a level crossing in Essex.

Two people have been fined for trespassing in January at Grays station.

  • 23 May 2018
Go to next video: The train crash that changed UK railways