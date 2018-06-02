Models on beaches aim to attract birds
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Little tern models attract real ones to Essex beaches

The RSPB is using replica birds to help persuade rare seabirds to nest on beaches.

Life-sized ceramic models of little terns have been placed at Old Hall Marshes Nature Reserve in Maldon - to suggest to real birds that it might be a good place to lay their eggs.

The wildlife charity says the technique has been successful in other parts of the country.

  • 02 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Meet the decoys protecting tiny seabirds