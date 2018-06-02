Models on beaches aim to attract birds

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Little tern models attract real ones to Essex beaches
The RSPB is using replica birds to help persuade rare seabirds to nest on beaches.
Life-sized ceramic models of little terns have been placed at Old Hall Marshes Nature Reserve in Maldon - to suggest to real birds that it might be a good place to lay their eggs.
The wildlife charity says the technique has been successful in other parts of the country.
-
02 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-essex-44332193/little-tern-models-attract-real-ones-to-essex-beachesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window