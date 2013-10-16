Scene of the derailment
Gloucestershire-to-Wales line closed after derailment

A team from the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been sent to find what caused part of a freight train to derail in Gloucestershire.

Two containers remain stuck on the track west of Gloucester station after the incident, which happened at 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

Nobody was injured in the accident which has caused delays and disruption between Gloucester and Wales.

