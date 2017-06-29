Video
Gloucestershire councillors sleeping during meeting
Councillors in Gloucestershire were spotted falling asleep during one of their most important meetings in recent years.
The county council ordered an independent review of children's services on Wednesday after "serious and widespread failures" were found.
Four councillors were spotted nodding off — including the deputy leader.
They blamed medication and long hours, but insisted they were able to perform their duties, but they have faced calls to resign.
