Car loses control and hits pedestrians in Cheltenham

Three people were injured when a car crashed into a group of spectators watching a gathering of vehicles.

Footage posted on social media showed a red car apparently losing control and hitting the crowd, as first reported by Gloucestershire Live.

The crash happened at the Kingsditch Trading Estate in Cheltenham on Sunday evening.

One person was taken to hospital and two others were treated by ambulance crews at the scene. A 28-year-old man from Worcestershire had been reported for dangerous driving.