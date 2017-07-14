On-the-run pig captured by police in Gloucester

Video

A pig which was spotted on the run in Gloucester city centre is now at the centre of council investigation.

The animal, believed to be a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig cross, was seen on CCTV in Westgate Street early on Wednesday morning.

It was apprehended by two police officers who put it on a lead until it was handed over to council officials on Thursday.

Gloucestershire County Council said a new home had been found for the pig while officials try to trace its owner.