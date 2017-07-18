'Sickie' policeman seen on TV celebrating racing win

Video

A police officer who threw a "sickie" three times to watch horse racing has been sacked after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

PC Jonathan Adams went to Royal Ascot and twice to Nottingham Racecourse having reported sickness to work.

A misconduct panel was shown this television clip of PC Adams jumping around and celebrating a victory for Quiet Reflection, a horse owned by a syndicate he was involved with, at Ascot.

